Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal spotlight chikankari at Manish Malhotra’s 15th Mijwan showcase

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Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal walked the ramp Saturday night for designer Manish Malhotra’s “15 Years of Mijwan” showcase in Mumbai, looking straight out of a royal wedding. The Alpha actor strutted down in an ivory chikankari lehenga-inspired ensemble, with floral and shimmery embellishments adding a touch of old world glam to the look.
Instead of a traditional billowy skirt, she paired the sculpted silhoutte with a cropped bralette and an embroidered pallu that doubled up as a veil. Light and minimal, it struck the right balance to avoid turning into a traditional heavy bridal look.
However, it was her icy glam that elevated the look from minimal chic to Indian regal. A heavy diamond and pearl choker anchored the look, while matching earrings, maang tika and haath phool kept the design language cohesive. Bhatt’s signature dewy glow, with blushed and bronzed cheeks, looked even better with her her hair pulled back in a slick bun.
Next to her, the Chhaava actor looked handsome in a white kurta layered with a velvet midnight blue jacket featuring intricate chikankari work in white for contrast. A simple diamond neckpiece pulled together his runway glam.
Manish Malhotra has been long associated with the Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO run by Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi after the demise of her father, the late Kaifi Azmi, who was the founder of this organisation.
According to the official website, their partnership can be traced back to 2010, with the aim to revive the craft of chikankari and create more livelihood opportunities for local women. While chikankari finds its origins in Lucknow, Mijwan’s initiative empowers women from neighbouring villages as well.
Over a decade, the designer has turned to Bollywood A-listers and his close friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan to grace the event. Last night was not just another celebrity event, but a true celebration of Indian craft, and coming together for a good cause.