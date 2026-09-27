Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal spotlight chikankari at Manish Malhotra’s 15th Mijwan showcase

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal walked the ramp Saturday night for designer Manish Malhotra’s “15 Years of Mijwan” showcase in Mumbai, looking straight out of a royal wedding. The Alpha actor strutted down in an ivory chikankari lehenga-inspired ensemble, with floral and shimmery embellishments adding a touch of old world glam to the look.

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra for Mijwan. (Source: Instagram/@iyan.amjad) Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra for Mijwan. (Source: Instagram/@iyan.amjad)

Alia as a modern bride

Instead of a traditional billowy skirt, she paired the sculpted silhoutte with a cropped bralette and an embroidered pallu that doubled up as a veil. Light and minimal, it struck the right balance to avoid turning into a traditional heavy bridal look.

However, it was her icy glam that elevated the look from minimal chic to Indian regal. A heavy diamond and pearl choker anchored the look, while matching earrings, maang tika and haath phool kept the design language cohesive. Bhatt’s signature dewy glow, with blushed and bronzed cheeks, looked even better with her her hair pulled back in a slick bun.