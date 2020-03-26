Looking for summer inspiration? Take cues from Alia Bhatt’s closet

From a breezy sharara set to a wrap-around dress, take a look at how you can add to your wardrobe this summer. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) From a breezy sharara set to a wrap-around dress, take a look at how you can add to your wardrobe this summer. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt is a name to reckon with — whether it is her on-screen performances or fashion choices. And it would not be wrong to say that she is equally versatile in both. From pretty lehenga sets to a simple T-shirt dress, the actor knows how to turn heads every time she steps out. Ahead, we list some of our favourite looks of the actor which are sure to give you some major summer fashion goals.

Nothing better than a co-ord set this summer. It is extremely fuss-free and has been in vogue for the longest time. So if you are looking for simple yet chic options, a co-ord set is what you should go for. Add a few accessories just like the Highway actor does with her pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

Summer calls for breezy ethnic wear and what better than a stunning sharara set? In the picture, the actor is seen wearing one by designer Anita Dongre. We like how she elevated the simple white outfit featuring silver thread work by accessorising it with a pair of statement jhumkis.

This lilac wrap-around dress will be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. The colour is cool and the outfit is simple yet elegant. Add a straw hat and a pair of chunky gold earrings and call it a day!

This white dress screams summer. The floor-length dress is perfect for any time of the day, and we like how she’s paired it with a quirky pair of sunglasses while ditching accessories. You can glam it up with neon accessories or give it a bohemian vibe with multi-layered silver jewellery.

Summer = shirt dresses; they can be in any colour or print, just like Alia’s. Here she is seen wearing a checkered shirt dress with a belt. The dress has tassel detailing which elevates the look instantly.

What do you think about her looks?

