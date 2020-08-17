We learnt a few style tips from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram; check them out here

Do you like Bhatt's free-flowing sense of style? (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt is a star on the rise. The actor is in the news for her upcoming movie Sadak 2, and we recently took a dive into her Instagram account, wherein we found amazing style tips ranging from how earrings can amp up your look, to how simple milkmaid braids can change your look for the better. If you are a fan of the Highway actor, we are sure many of these looks will interest you. Find out how you can recreate them.

A pair of statement earrings for the win

View this post on Instagram 🌞 A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 6, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

There’s nothing like a pair of earrings; these can elevate your outfit and spruce up your overall look in no time. Alia is often seen opting for them, whether it is for amping up a sharara or a plain sari. Here, too, she goes for these stunning dream-catcher-like earrings for a white dress. They are Boho-chic and steal the show, undoubtedly!

Less is more

View this post on Instagram 🎟 A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:07am PST

Yes, we love our rich and glittery eyeshadows, but there’s nothing like the underrated power of monochromatic or the famed ‘no makeup’ look. Easy to create, this has been Alia Bhatt’s go-to look for a while. Think soft pink lipstick with undertones of mauve doubling up as a blush, and an eye-shadow with a few coats of mascara. There, you have Bhatt’s classic makeup look.

Braids to your rescue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 13, 2019 at 2:55am PDT

We love our free-flowing mane but on a day when you don’t want to put a lot of effort or need quick curls, nothing like braids to come to your rescue. The best part is, they go with any kind of clothing ranging from your sharply-tailored pantsuit to a yellow kurti, just like Bhatt’s, in the photograph.

Good skin is irreplaceable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 7, 2019 at 9:02am PDT

First thing first, how well does Alia’s skin look? Good skin is literally the best accessory you can have and we promise you don’t have to invest a lot into it. Except for getting your daily dose of hydration, and then everything else will fall into place!

Wispy eyelashes to complete your look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 13, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Let’s be honest, a mascara is one of the most underrated products in your makeup vanity. It can take your look from a zero to ten, in no time. While we believe applying mascara is all about wiggling the wand on your lashes, trust us, it is not that. There’s a fool-proof way to getting voluminous and lengthy lashes. Check it out here.

