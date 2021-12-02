scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Alia Bhatt continues to impress with her impeccable fashion choices; check out her latest look

Subtle makeup, side-swept hair and her pretty smile added the finishing touches.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 2, 2021 11:30:29 am
Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra lehengaAlia Bhatt sparkles in a sequined Manish Malhotra lehenga set. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

The country looks to Bollywood for ethnic ensemble inspirations, and for good reason. B-town celebs are always decked in the best for traditional occasions, be it in a lehenga or a sari.

And recently, it is none other than Alia Bhatt who has had fashionistas eyeing each one of the lehengas she wore for her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s sister, Anushka Ranjan’s wedding. Continuing the stun-streak twirling, she was once again seen in a stunning creation by Manish Malhotra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) 

After the much-talked-about infinity blouse, Alia was seen looking resplendent piece in an exquisite lehenga set by Bollywood’s favourite designer. The ensemble featured a corset blouse and a sequined skirt in hues of pink, purple, violet, and a tinge of blue at the waist. The lehenga featured chikankari work, handcrafted by the artisans of Mijwan Welfare Society founded by Shabana Azmi, an organisation that the designer has long been associated with.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt’s latest fashion outings are basic yet extremely stylish

The Highway actor’s hair, done by Flavien Heldt was left loose and swept to the side with some soft waves. Her makeup was done by the legendary makeup artist, Mickey Contractor.

What do you think of her look?

