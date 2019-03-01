Gorgeous in golden: Alia Bhatt wows at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash

The Ambani’s recently hosted a pre-wedding bash for their son Akash and his fiance Shloka Mehta in St Moritz, Switzerland. While it was a private affair, social media was flooded with pictures of the soon-to-be-wed couple along with Bollywood celebrities enjoying the celebrations.

Among the celebrities in attendance was Raazi actor Alia Bhatt, who looked lovely in a one-shoulder golden ensemble, accessorised with hoop earrings from Carrie Elizabeth. Make-up artist Mira Parmar, who shared a selfie with the actor, rounded off her look with smokey eyes, fresh dewy make-up and a textured messy ponytail.

Other celebrities who were spotted at the event included Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani.

At an earlier event, the groom’s mother Nita Ambani looked elegant in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. Dressed in a lovely pink lehenga, the look was accessorised with a stunning emerald and diamond neckpiece and earrings from the designer’s heritage collection.

Tina Ambani too was seen at the event in a mint green ensemble with a golden border. Her look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

In June last year, the family had organised a pre-engagement party and a host of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were in attendance. At the party, Mehta was seen in two beautiful ensembles – one by designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the other by Sabyasachi.

Nita Ambani was also seen wearing a heavily embellished red sari by Sabyasachi.

Her look was accessorised with stunning jewellery consisting of an uncut diamond statement neckpiece, matching jhumkas, maangtika and a nath.