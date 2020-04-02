Up your summer fashion game with inspiration from Bollywood

We have some tips for your summer wardrobe straight from Bollywood. (Designed by Gargi Singh) We have some tips for your summer wardrobe straight from Bollywood. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

It’s time to live in the sunshine, wear pastel colours and keep yourself hydrated because summer is here and so is the pressure to beat the heat. While all the clothes are resting currently in the closet as the country is under a forced lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, there’s no harm in staying updated. We have some tips for your summer wardrobe straight from Bollywood diaries. Let’s see how they headed for summer.

Alia Bhatt

Add pastel to your wardrobe and nail it just like Alia. (Source: Instagram) Add pastel to your wardrobe and nail it just like Alia. (Source: Instagram)

Alia’s easy-breezy lavender pastel Delilah dress is definitely ‘love at first sight’, giving her girly, romantic vibes. You will never regret incorporating this lavender coloured dress and white heels to your wardrobe for a brunch or late evening date plans because it looks so on point.

Sonam Kapoor

The aquamarine blue dress with saddle tan bag and loafers can be your summer outfit too. (Source: File Photo) The aquamarine blue dress with saddle tan bag and loafers can be your summer outfit too. (Source: File Photo)

If you are someone who loves ethnics all year round and enjoy being stylish, then this look of Sonam Kapoor is an ultimate guide for your summer wardrobe. This bright outfit brings out the sweet feminine look with some creativity and unique style. It looks super comfortable and you can slip into it any time of the day. The aquamarine blue dress with saddle tan bag and loafers can be your summer outfit too.

Kareena Kapoor

This can be anyone’s Monday outfit to work during summers, once we are out of the lockdown. (Source: File Photo) This can be anyone’s Monday outfit to work during summers, once we are out of the lockdown. (Source: File Photo)

If you are not someone who likes to experiment a lot with her outfit especially while going to work or college then Kareena Kapoor’s look is definitely for you. She looks so effortless in the baby pink shirt and wide-bottom jeans with unique shades saving her eyes from the blazing sun. This can be anyone’s Monday outfit to work during summers, once we are out of the lockdown.

Ananya Panday

This can be one of your summer brunch look. This can be one of your summer brunch look.

Ananya Panday never ceases to surprise with her exclusive shoes and mini-dress combinations. She looks serene in a white-on-white outfit paired with Skechers D’Lites chunky sneakers to bring on that extra oomph. This can be one of your summer brunch looks.

Kriti Sanon

This one has to be one of your summer looks. This one has to be one of your summer looks.

Kriti Sanon’s style has evolved over a while and it’s safe to say that the star has always kept it simple yet classy. Out of all the looks, this one has to be a winner. The light khaki dress with white floral print and peach-pink bag can be your ally to any café around the city.

