Alia, Shraddha, Malaika were seen in this Zimmermann dress that B-Town celebs can’t stop raving about

Fashion faceoff between Bollywood celebrities is quite rare but it never fails to be fun. Looks like, of late, this Zimmermann dress caught the fancy of many actors in our B-Town. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were spotted donning the same Zimmermann dress recently. This easy breezy dress is a staple for summers and exudes a comfortable look, given its summery lacy designs. The white floral dress is from Australian designer’s resort 2018 collection.

Alia wore the dress for her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash at a Mumbai hotel. Bhatt stepped out in the much talked about Zimmermann dress but she decided to add an extra element to her look with a side braid and beachy waves hairdo. She paired the dress with silver heels to round off the look.

Check the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt was seen posing at the party. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt was seen posing at the party. (Source: File Photo)

Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt returned back to Mumbai perfectly at the time for her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday. (Source: File Photo) Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt returned back to Mumbai perfectly at the time for her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt was seen with a friend as she left the party. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt was seen with a friend as she left the party. (Source: File Photo)

This inside photo from the birthday bash was shared on social media. (Source: File Photo) This inside photo from the birthday bash was shared on social media. (Source: File Photo)

After a blockbuster hit of her last release Stree, Shraddha Kapoor picked this dress during her promotional events. Kapoor did not do much with the hair and makeup and kept it rather simple.

Malaika Arora was the first one who was seen wearing the dress in a house party at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s place. The mesh detailing of the dress, bell sleeves and multi-hued floral pattern worked out well together. She paired it with a pair of grey platform heels to complete her look with. Doing away with accessories for the day and wearing her lush dark locks in a ponytail, she preferred to keep it casual and yet managed to look elegant.

Who do you think wore the dress better? Let us know in the comments below.

