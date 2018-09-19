Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora: Who wore this Zimmermann dress better?

Fashion faceoff between Bollywood celebrities is quite popular these days and of late, this Zimmermann dress has caught the fancy of Bollywood actors – Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and Malaika Arora to be specific. The trio were seen wearing the same outfit by the Australian designer’s resort 2018 collection, but in different ways.
Bhatt wore the dress to her best friend, Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash in Mumbai with silver heels. She added an extra element to her look with a crown braid and beachy waves hairdo.
Check out the pictures here.
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was seen in the same dress during the promotions of Stree. She styled her hair into beautiful waves and went with deep smokey eyes and nude lips.
However, Malaika Arora was the first one to be seen in this outfit during a house party at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s place where she styled it with a pair of grey platform heels. Doing away with accessories and wearing her lush dark locks in a ponytail, she preferred to keep it casual and elegant.
Out of the three, we think Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora nailed it.
But who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App