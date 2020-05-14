Love wearing yellow? Bookmark these ethnic looks

Looking for summer inspiration? We have got you covered. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Looking for summer inspiration? We have got you covered. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summers are all about comfy wear in cotton or flowy fabrics. However, this summer is different as we are all home due to the lockdown. Still, there is no harm in bookmarking some cool looks for later. Among the many celeb pictures on social media, we found two amazing looks which can be easily recreated.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been entertaining her fans with TikTok videos along with sister Shamita Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. In the recent video, we can see the 44-year old actor in a yellow kurta. The three-quarter sleeved kurta was adorned with white bird motifs and floral designs.

The actor kept it basic and teamed the kurti with palazzo pants. She accessorised it with a delicate evil eye gold bracelet and neckpiece. The actor kept her hair lightly blow-dried and opted for soft pink lips.

Alia Bhatt was also seen in a similar ensemble by Drzya by Ridhi Suri. The Raazi actor’s outfit featured varying patterns including stripes and dots. While the yoke of her yellow kurta featured self-stripes, the lower half sported white polka dots.

Considering the hot and humid weather in Mumbai, casual ethnics are a great way to beat the heat. A simple kurta in a pastel shade is an indispensable piece in summers. If you follow celebrity fashion, you would have noticed how they like to keep it basic for their off-duty looks.

Alia was also spotted in a similar outfit by the same label, which she accessorised with small jhumkis and a black bindi. If you wish to add more colour to your white kurta, you can pair it with a colourful palazzo or dupatta.

