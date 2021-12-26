scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 26, 2021
From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Dec 20-Dec 26)

Take a sneak-peek into what everyone's favourite Bollywood celebrities wore this week

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 1:20:02 pm
Fashion Hits and MissesCheck out what your favourite bollywood actors wore this week. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

With a new week comes new set of outfits. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities know how to keep it stylish even in casuals. This week, a bunch of celebrities were spotted out and about in the city, looking their fashionable best. A few, however, failed to make a mark and left us disappointed. Take a look at whose style was a hit and whose was a miss!

Nora Fatehi

fashion The Actor posing for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Nora Fatehi wore a metallic blue dress with frills at the bottom, carrying it beautifully and impressing everyone with her elegance. She left her wavy hair open and completed the look with metallic heels.

Mrunal Thakur

fashion Mrunal Thakur kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– During the promotions of her upcoming movie, Jersey, the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur was seen wearing a hot pink shirt that she styled with half buttons open. It was paired with a pair of trendy black leather pants that matched her low heeled black leather boots.

Shahid Kapoor

fashion The handsome actor pulls off a bold outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Shahid Kapoor perfectly pulled off a bold outfit- a loosely fitted, navy blue, print-on-print suit while heading out for the promotions of his upcoming movie, Jersey. A pair of black and white sneakers rounded off his look.

Ayushman Khurrana

fashion The actor looks extremely smart on the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Ayushmann Khurrana can be a fashion inspiration for all the men out there as he made a stylish appearance in a shimmery jacket paired with a sequined purple tee and black trousers.

Ananya Panday

fashion Casuals don’t seem to have gone out of fashion just yet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Actor Ananya Panday, once again, made a statement when it comes to being casual yet chic. She wore a black crop top and beige baggy pants, perfectly matching her baguette bag. The actor completed her look with a comfortable pair of white sneakers.

Chitrangda Singh

fashion Chitrangda Singh was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Chitrangda Singh was spotted wearing an English blue, printed floral dress styled with casual shoes and a sling bag, holding her sunglasses in hand. Her look was fuss-free and stylish.

Sharvari Wagh

Fashion Golden hour moment for the Actor. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Sharvari Wagh’s looked beautiful as ever in this floral tube dress as she turned heads at the screening of the film, 83. Drop diamond earrings and bold makeup completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

fashion hits and misses Bollywood’s favourite actor makes a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Alia Bhatt left us impressed as she was spotted going for a night-out wearing a lime yellow, one-shouldered, sequined dress styled with statement-making white heels. Her hair was neatly tied into a ponytail, giving the look a chic finish.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan’s glow down moment. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS– Vidya Balan, who usually impresses us with her elegant style, disappointed us with her sartorial choice this week. She was seen wearing an oddly-fitted grey pantsuit and black sequined high heels, leaving us feeling unflattered.

