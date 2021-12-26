From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Dec 20-Dec 26)

December 26, 2021 1:20:02 pm
With a new week comes new set of outfits. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities know how to keep it stylish even in casuals. This week, a bunch of celebrities were spotted out and about in the city, looking their fashionable best. A few, however, failed to make a mark and left us disappointed. Take a look at whose style was a hit and whose was a miss!
Nora Fatehi
HIT– Nora Fatehi wore a metallic blue dress with frills at the bottom, carrying it beautifully and impressing everyone with her elegance. She left her wavy hair open and completed the look with metallic heels.
Mrunal Thakur
HIT– During the promotions of her upcoming movie, Jersey, the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur was seen wearing a hot pink shirt that she styled with half buttons open. It was paired with a pair of trendy black leather pants that matched her low heeled black leather boots.
HIT– Shahid Kapoor perfectly pulled off a bold outfit- a loosely fitted, navy blue, print-on-print suit while heading out for the promotions of his upcoming movie, Jersey. A pair of black and white sneakers rounded off his look.
Ayushman Khurrana
HIT– Ayushmann Khurrana can be a fashion inspiration for all the men out there as he made a stylish appearance in a shimmery jacket paired with a sequined purple tee and black trousers.
HIT– Actor Ananya Panday, once again, made a statement when it comes to being casual yet chic. She wore a black crop top and beige baggy pants, perfectly matching her baguette bag. The actor completed her look with a comfortable pair of white sneakers.
Chitrangda Singh
HIT– Chitrangda Singh was spotted wearing an English blue, printed floral dress styled with casual shoes and a sling bag, holding her sunglasses in hand. Her look was fuss-free and stylish.
Sharvari Wagh
HIT– Sharvari Wagh’s looked beautiful as ever in this floral tube dress as she turned heads at the screening of the film, 83. Drop diamond earrings and bold makeup completed her look.
HIT– Alia Bhatt left us impressed as she was spotted going for a night-out wearing a lime yellow, one-shouldered, sequined dress styled with statement-making white heels. Her hair was neatly tied into a ponytail, giving the look a chic finish.
MISS– Vidya Balan, who usually impresses us with her elegant style, disappointed us with her sartorial choice this week. She was seen wearing an oddly-fitted grey pantsuit and black sequined high heels, leaving us feeling unflattered.
