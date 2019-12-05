Alia Bhatt opts for pastels and block colours in her recent outings; check pics

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen recently turned writer with I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier, and both of them have been busy promoting the book at various events. And as someone who always has her fashion game on-point, Alia has been spotted experimenting with her looks and impressing us.

She was recently spotted looking lovely in a striped jumpsuit from the label Leo & Lin. The flared pants and the knotted detail at the waist worked really well. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with minimal make-up and a messy hairdo. We liked how she ditched accessorises and let her sharp outfit do all the talking.

In another look, the Raazi actor was spotted in a shirt-corset combo. The pink strapless corset from Zara was paired with a lighter shade of trousers and a white shirt from Paule Ka. The look was rounded out with a messy low bun. The pink on pink combination is difficult to pull off but the actor did well.

She was also spotted looking lovely in a white blazer dress from the label Retrofête. The look was chic and rounded out with dewy make-up, eye shadow and lipstick.

Prior to this, she was spotted at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor had stepped out in a gown by Celia Kritharioti. The one-shoulder gown stood out for the dramatic ruffles at the hemline and had a thigh-high slit. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls, light make-up and nude lipstick.

Alia Bhatt at the event.

What do you think of her recent look?

