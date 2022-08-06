Alia Bhatt looks lovely in brown wraparound dress; Ranbir Kapoor keeps it dapper in all-black look

August 6, 2022 7:10:26 pm
Parents to be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in their much-awaited movie Brahmastra, attended the launch preview of their song in Mumbai today.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Alia, who has been thoroughly impressing with her maternity style, was seen in a brown wraparound short dress, styled with a brown camisole. Keeping it simple, she opted for subtle makeup, kept her hair loose, and opted for a pair of nude-and-black heeled muses to complete the look.
Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented his on and off-screen lady love in an all-black look — a tee styled with cargo pants and military boots. A pair of sunglasses completed the look.
Prior to this, Alia was seen promoting her recently released film Darlings in a series of chic maternity looks. One of her latest ensembles, however, had a special element to it!
Donning a stunning black and white sequin dress, the 29-year-old actor left her fans in awe by completing the look with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s oversized blazer. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “While the husband’s away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today.”
View this post on Instagram
Styled by her long-time stylist Ami Patel, she let her eyes do the talking by opting for shimmery smokey eyes with heavy mascara along with blushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade. She completed the look with her hair styled in beachy waves.
Previously, Alia was spotted stealing the show in a classic white shirt paired with distressed wide-legged denim trousers with tassel detailing all over.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Alia Bhatt looks lovely in brown wraparound dress; Ranbir Kapoor keeps it dapper in all-black look
SAD(A), Dal Khalsa ask Sikhs to hoist Sikh flags at homes on August 15
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Yadav, Telangana Congress chief
White topping work on Bengaluru’s Palace Road from tomorrow, traffic curbs till August 13
Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal storm into finals, eye CWG gold medals
10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack: Biden calls for reducing gun violence to defeat ‘poison of white supremacy’
Jio launches its own streaming platform called ‘JioGamesWatch’
‘Worth every second’: Elderly man shows off his skills on ‘the tiniest bike’
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at Lauderhill
Study finds sharp rise in depression among youngsters, especially adolescent girls
Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want to make ‘ghinoni’ films, wants to do only ‘family entertainers’
22-year-old employee raped at spa in Northwest Delhi, 4 arrested