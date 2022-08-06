Alia Bhatt looks lovely in brown wraparound dress; Ranbir Kapoor keeps it dapper in all-black look

Parents to be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in their much-awaited movie Brahmastra, attended the launch preview of their song in Mumbai today.

Alia, who has been thoroughly impressing with her maternity style, was seen in a brown wraparound short dress, styled with a brown camisole. Keeping it simple, she opted for subtle makeup, kept her hair loose, and opted for a pair of nude-and-black heeled muses to complete the look.

Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented his on and off-screen lady love in an all-black look — a tee styled with cargo pants and military boots. A pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Prior to this, Alia was seen promoting her recently released film Darlings in a series of chic maternity looks. One of her latest ensembles, however, had a special element to it!

Donning a stunning black and white sequin dress, the 29-year-old actor left her fans in awe by completing the look with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s oversized blazer. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “While the husband’s away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today.”

Styled by her long-time stylist Ami Patel, she let her eyes do the talking by opting for shimmery smokey eyes with heavy mascara along with blushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade. She completed the look with her hair styled in beachy waves.

Previously, Alia was spotted stealing the show in a classic white shirt paired with distressed wide-legged denim trousers with tassel detailing all over.

