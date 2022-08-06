scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Alia Bhatt looks lovely in brown wraparound dress; Ranbir Kapoor keeps it dapper in all-black look

The couple attended the launch preview of their song from their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2022 7:10:26 pm
The duo impressed us with their chic styles (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parents to be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in their much-awaited movie Brahmastra, attended the launch preview of their song in Mumbai today.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Alia, who has been thoroughly impressing with her maternity style, was seen in a brown wraparound short dress, styled with a brown camisole. Keeping it simple, she opted for subtle makeup, kept her hair loose, and opted for a pair of nude-and-black heeled muses to complete the look.

The parents-to-be looked lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented his on and off-screen lady love in an all-black look — a tee styled with cargo pants and military boots. A pair of sunglasses completed the look.

They were spotted in Mumbai today (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this,  Alia was seen promoting her recently released film Darlings in a series of chic maternity looks. One of her latest ensembles, however, had a special element to it!

Donning a stunning black and white sequin dress, the 29-year-old actor left her fans in awe by completing the look with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s oversized blazer. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “While the husband’s away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Styled by her long-time stylist Ami Patel, she let her eyes do the talking by opting for shimmery smokey eyes with heavy mascara along with blushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade. She completed the look with her hair styled in beachy waves.

Previously, Alia was spotted stealing the show in a classic white shirt paired with distressed wide-legged denim trousers with tassel detailing all over.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 07:10:26 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist

3

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote

4

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along

5

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: Websites to check results online

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Ya...
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to 'change his ways'
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
CWG Day 9 LIVE

India defeat England to reach women's cricket final

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Premium
The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained

The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Heat on him in Punjab, Raghav Chadha earns reprieve with Bill, GST reversal

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000
Realme Pad X review

The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Somnath Hore
Centenary celebrations: Exhibition pays ode to sculptor and artist Somnath Hore
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement