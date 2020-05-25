Alia Bhatt carries off the sari effortlessly; take a look

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Ami Patel, Sabyasachi/Instagram, APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Ami Patel, Sabyasachi/Instagram, APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt might be giving us some serious contemporary fashion goals, but she looks just as stunning in her sari appearances. The Udta Punjab actor does not don them too often but when she does, she makes sure the appearance is memorable. Here are some of our favourite sari looks of hers.

The actor looked lovely in this multi-colour custom-made Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Ami Patel, it was styled with a sleeveless blouse, and accessorised with a statement maang tika from Suhani Pittie. Needless to say, less is always more.

The actor looked gorgeous in this Manish Malhotra sari. Seen with Ranbir Kapoor, she kept the look simple and accessorised the floral-printed sari with statement earrings.

She was seen wearing another creation by the designer. Wearing sequin before it was in vogue, Alia was seen in a silver-grey sequined sari. The look was completed with smokey eyes and hair neatly tied in a bun.

She was also seen in a lovely red Sabyasachi sari. Also styled by Ami Patel, the look was kept simple and completed with statement earrings.

For Durga Puja last year, the Udta Punjab actor was seen in hand painted red organza sari from the label Picchika.

At the Star Screen Awards last year, she was seen in a multi-hued Sabyasachi sari with sequin details.

