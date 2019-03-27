Alia Bhatt smoulders in this red Sabyasachi sari

Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, has been giving us major fashion goals of late. The actor, who attended an award show recently, impressed us a great deal in a red Sabyasachi sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Bhatt looked lovely in the sheer sari, coupled with gold earrings from the designer’s collection, a neat bun, and nude palette of make-up.

Prior to this, the actor stepped out wearing a lovely anarkali suit from designer Anita Dongre’s collection. We really liked the embroidery work on the peach coloured suit. It was teamed with a matching dupatta and a churidar. The look was rounded off with a lip gloss and nude palette of make up and was accessorised with heavy earrings from the Minerali Store.

She had also donned the designer’s creation at the launch of the song First Class. The black kurta and sharara set, had intricate gota patti work all over it. The look was completed with matte lips, a small bindi, a touch of eyeliner and straight hair.

Bhatt is increasingly emerging as a fashionista and we really like how she mixes ethnic and contemporary looks and manages to impress us in both.

What do you think of her recent look?