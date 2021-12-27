Alia Bhatt’s traditional looks have left us impressed

Alia Bhatt is currently promoting two of her upcoming movies, RRR and Brahmāstra.

For her promo looks, the actor has been doling out one drool-worthy look after another, with her wardrobe being evidently biased towards ethnic outfits. From stunning Kanchipuram saris to radiant golden lehengas, she has sported it all — but looks like she is far from the end of this exciting fashion savoir faire.

Alia Bhatt wore a dual-toned sari on the set of ‘Bigg Boss’ for the promotion of ‘RRR’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt wore a dual-toned sari on the set of ‘Bigg Boss’ for the promotion of ‘RRR’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Most recently, for the promotion of RRR on the sets of Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss’, Alia’s outfit matched with the colours of the setting sun. She wore a two-toned all-over dotted sari in red and yellow from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that she paired with a simple red sleeveless blouse.

Styled by Ami Patel, she finished off the look with her signature rosy, no-makeup makeup, a humble red bindi, golden danglers and a jasmine gajra on her low bun.

The Highway actor was last seen sporting a nude-coloured Manish Malhotra anarkali that blended in with her skin tone for a simplistic, minimal look. The Anarkali was paired with a sheer dupatta with embroidered border.

As simple as the Anarkali looked, it had a stunning open plunge back with with two lateral strings to hold the corset-imitating top, making it a gorgeous example of modern designs accentuating traditional silhouettes.

Simple dangler earrings, wedge sandals, and a sleek ponytail completed her look.

