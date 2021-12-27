Alia Bhatt’s traditional looks have left us impressed

December 27, 2021 3:50:02 pm
Alia Bhatt is currently promoting two of her upcoming movies, RRR and Brahmāstra.
For her promo looks, the actor has been doling out one drool-worthy look after another, with her wardrobe being evidently biased towards ethnic outfits. From stunning Kanchipuram saris to radiant golden lehengas, she has sported it all — but looks like she is far from the end of this exciting fashion savoir faire.
Most recently, for the promotion of RRR on the sets of Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss’, Alia’s outfit matched with the colours of the setting sun. She wore a two-toned all-over dotted sari in red and yellow from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla that she paired with a simple red sleeveless blouse.
Styled by Ami Patel, she finished off the look with her signature rosy, no-makeup makeup, a humble red bindi, golden danglers and a jasmine gajra on her low bun.
The Highway actor was last seen sporting a nude-coloured Manish Malhotra anarkali that blended in with her skin tone for a simplistic, minimal look. The Anarkali was paired with a sheer dupatta with embroidered border.
As simple as the Anarkali looked, it had a stunning open plunge back with with two lateral strings to hold the corset-imitating top, making it a gorgeous example of modern designs accentuating traditional silhouettes.
Simple dangler earrings, wedge sandals, and a sleek ponytail completed her look.
