Alia Bhatt rocks street fashion in cropped tank top and jeans

Alia Bhatt’s street style looks are the perfect blend of minimal and chic. She keeps it extremely understated yet supremely fashionable. It was no different this time as the 28-year-old posted a series of sun-kissed pictures looking lovely.

The Brahmastra actor was seen wearing a simple one-shoulder crop top from the brand Summer Somewhere that featured an asymmetrical neckline and ribbed fabric. She teamed it with a pair of high-waisted ripped blue jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

True to her style, she went subtle with accessories and wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and contrasting blue heels. She left her wavy hair open and opted for the no-makeup makeup look.

Alia gave us perfect holiday outfit inspiration with this subtle and chic look.

Posting a series of pictures, she wrote, “We learn the way, on the way — we also must take some pictures while we do so”.

Prior to this, Alia was seen looking stunning in a series of off-duty looks. Check them out here.

She looked gorgeous as she slipped into this printed co-ord set.

Earlier, she rocked this kaftan-style top from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection that she teamed with a pair of paper bag shorts.

What do you think about her latest look?

