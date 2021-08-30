Alia Bhatt rocks street fashion in cropped tank top and jeans

August 30, 2021 9:40:34 pm
Alia Bhatt’s street style looks are the perfect blend of minimal and chic. She keeps it extremely understated yet supremely fashionable. It was no different this time as the 28-year-old posted a series of sun-kissed pictures looking lovely.
The Brahmastra actor was seen wearing a simple one-shoulder crop top from the brand Summer Somewhere that featured an asymmetrical neckline and ribbed fabric. She teamed it with a pair of high-waisted ripped blue jeans.
Check out the pictures below:
True to her style, she went subtle with accessories and wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and contrasting blue heels. She left her wavy hair open and opted for the no-makeup makeup look.
Alia gave us perfect holiday outfit inspiration with this subtle and chic look.
Posting a series of pictures, she wrote, “We learn the way, on the way — we also must take some pictures while we do so”.
Prior to this, Alia was seen looking stunning in a series of off-duty looks. Check them out here.
She looked gorgeous as she slipped into this printed co-ord set.
Earlier, she rocked this kaftan-style top from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection that she teamed with a pair of paper bag shorts.
What do you think about her latest look?
