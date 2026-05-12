Alia Bhatt makes a dreamy return to Cannes 2026 in corseted pastel ball gown

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Following her electric debut last year, Alia Bhatt has made her first appearance at the 2026 Cannes International Film Festival in a dreamy printed ball gown. The Raazi actor chose to keep it fresh and minimal in a stunning sea foam green ensemble, featuring a corseted bodice and a billowy skirt.
Side-swept hair pulled into a loose bun, and soft hints of pink on her cheeks and lips kept the look romantic and whimsical.
Taking to Instagram, she shared some stunning images from the venue, captioning them: “Cannes 2026”.
Previously, the actor was spotted at the airport, jetting off to the French Riviera in an all-black look —a buttoned jacket from Carolina Herrera’s 2026 Spring collection, paired with capri pants, black sunglasses, and a classic Jackie 1961 shoulder bag from Gucci.
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Last year, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a custom outfit by Gucci, what many believed to be the luxury label’s first-ever sari—or at least something inspired by one. The shimmering outfit, covered in embroidered Swarovski crystals arranged in Gucci’s signature GG monogram, looked like a fusion between traditional Indian wear and a high-fashion gown. Fashion pages and fans were quick to label it as a sari-inspired moment, heavy critiquing the look.