Alia Bhatt makes a dreamy return to Cannes 2026 in corseted pastel ball gown

Following her electric debut last year, Alia Bhatt has made her first appearance at the 2026 Cannes International Film Festival in a dreamy printed ball gown. The Raazi actor chose to keep it fresh and minimal in a stunning sea foam green ensemble, featuring a corseted bodice and a billowy skirt.

Side-swept hair pulled into a loose bun, and soft hints of pink on her cheeks and lips kept the look romantic and whimsical.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some stunning images from the venue, captioning them: “Cannes 2026”.

Alia Bhatt serves soft glam at Cannes 2026. (Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt) Alia Bhatt serves soft glam at Cannes 2026. (Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

ICYMI: Alia’s chic airport style

Previously, the actor was spotted at the airport, jetting off to the French Riviera in an all-black look —a buttoned jacket from Carolina Herrera’s 2026 Spring collection, paired with capri pants, black sunglasses, and a classic Jackie 1961 shoulder bag from Gucci.