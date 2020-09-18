Alia Bhatt repeats outfit, brings the floral Zimmermann dress back in vogue

Who looked better? (File Photo | Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Two years back, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora had something in common: a dress from Zimmermann. At varying points, all three celebrities were seen donning the floral dress with bell sleeves. The dress is back in news for the Highway actor wore it again recently, taking us back two years.

She was seen wearing the dress for Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Check it out below:

In 2018, she had worn the dress to her best friend, Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash in Mumbai, and had styled it with silver heels. The crown braid and beachy waves hairdo elevated the look.

Alia had completed the look with a lovely hairdo. (File) Alia had completed the look with a lovely hairdo. (File)

Shraddha too seen in the dress during promotions of Stree. She had rounded out the look with smokey eyes and light waves.

And of course, there was Malaika who donned the same dress but styled it with hair tied in a neat ponytail.

Who do you think looked better?

