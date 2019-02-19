Alia Bhatt cuts out a pretty picture in this white dress

Alia Bhatt is not only a brilliant actor, but also has an impeccable sartorial choice. Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Gully Boy, took to Instagram and posted a pretty picture of herself with co-actor Ranveer Singh.

The Highway actor, who captioned the picture as “Murad aur Safeena 💕”, was seen wearing an A-line knee-length white dress by Michael Kors. Even though the dress was plain, without any embellishments, we like how she broke the monotony of her outfit by opting for a pair of bright yellow block heels by Melissa. Hair styled into natural waves and a no make-up look rounded out her look well. We particularly like the oversized reflective glasses she accessorised her outfit with. Actor Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a striped pantsuit that was teamed with a waistcoat and a high neck tee.

Earlier, Bhatt was seen dressed in a white crop top and a pair of black pants. While the clothes from the label Annakiki looked really good on the actor, what we particularly like here are her boots from the label Buffalo, that added the extra zing to her look. Hair styled in natural waves and minimal make-up rounded out her look well.

Prior to this, Bhatt was spotted in a white pullover with big bold polka dots on it, that she teamed with a pair of black pants and accessorised with a pair of silver hoops and rings. Meanwhile, co-star Ranveer Singh was seen in a red tracksuit from Adidas that he wore with a pair of funky aviators.

