Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Bride’s veil has this special memory inscribed on it

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made for a stunning couple as they tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at their Pali Hill residence, Vastu. Decked in traditional attire and jewellery, the duo looked every bit of royalty.

For the ceremony, Alia was seen in a heavily embroidered ivory sari by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She teamed the six yards with an embroidered handwoven tissue veil that elevated her minimalistic look further.

Apart from the intricate golden work, the veil also had a special memory inscribed on it. Wondering what is it? In a picture shared online by Diet Sabya, you can spot the wedding date — April 14 — inscribed on the veil.

“The fourteenth of April 2022,” the white embroidered text reads. Take a look.

Alia’s veil had the wedding date inscribed on it. (Source: Diet Sabya/Instagram) Alia’s veil had the wedding date inscribed on it. (Source: Diet Sabya/Instagram)

Adding a personal touch to one’s wedding attire is surely a wonderful way to preserve the memory of one’s special day. However, this is not the first time B-town brides have opted to personalise their wedding veils.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone, who wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding with Ranveer Singh, sported an embroidered veil that had the beautiful Sanskrit mantra, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava‘ embroidered on it. It roughly translates to – ‘may you always remain married’.

Patralekhaa, who tied the knot with Rajkummar Rao in November 2021, chose to declare her love for Rajkummar with a Bengali verse written on her embroidered veil. It read, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay shomorpon korilam“.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, paid homage to beau Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots with her veil that was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

