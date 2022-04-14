Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor look ethereal in ivory Sabyasachi ensembles as they share first pictures from wedding ceremony

After days of speculations and buzz, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu, surrounded by their close friends and family members. Putting an end to fans’ wait and anticipation, Alia Bhatt shared a series of gorgeous pictures after the ceremony on her Instagram.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married,” the 29-year-old wrote.

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” she added.

In the pictures, Alia looked absolutely lovely in a heavily-embroidered ivory sari with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil by Bollywood’s wedding favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In keeping with the white and golden theme of the look, she accessorised the sari with a heavy diamond-studded gold choker, maatha patti, dangling earrings and bangles by the designer.

Ranbir an d Alia pose outside their building. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir an d Alia pose outside their building. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it natural and fresh for the daytime ceremony, she opted for minimal makeup and let the wedding glow do all the talking.

Ranbir, on the other hand, looked charming as he complemented Alia in an intricately embroidered silk ivory sherwani from Sabyasachi with a layered pearl neckpiece, a matching white organza saafa with a stone-studded accessory on it, and a shawl with zari marori embroidery. The couple was styled by Alia’s long-time stylist, Ami Patel.

Alia and Ranbir looked lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia and Ranbir looked lovely! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Their wedding was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shloka Ambani, Aakash Ambani, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar among others.

We can’t wait to see more of the couple’s stunning looks from their pre-wedding festivities!

