Alia Bhatt shows us how to dress for a morning party in this Prabal Gurung outfit

Christmas lunch at the Kapoor household is an elaborate affair which is attended by the members of the family. But this year we spotted Alia Bhatt at the celebrations along with Ranbir Kapoor. For the occasion, the Raazi actor opted for a Prabal Gurung outfit — an asymmetrical checkered dress consisting of two different colours — which looked lovely on her. The dress, which also featured a cutout detail at the waist, was rounded out with strappy heels and completed with hair parted at the centre and light pink lipstick.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was spotted in a white t-shirt that he had paired with a denim jacket.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted together. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Although the actor is mostly seen in simple, understated looks, Alia can also pull off an elaborate look with equal ease. Prior to this, she was spotted in a Sabyasachi ensemble — a green bandhani kurta and palazzo set which was teamed with a matching duppata. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with a neat bun and statement earrings from the designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Dec 7, 2019 at 7:41pm PST

The actor does manage to impress whenever she steps out. What do you think of her latest look?

