Saturday, April 16, 2022
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a vision in pink at their fun-filled mehendi ceremony

The duo struck a vibrant chord with bright outfits in what seemed like a fun-filled Mehendi ceremony

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 16, 2022 12:25:20 pm
Alia RanbirAlia and Ranbir looked lovely at their mehendi ceremony. (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. Surrounded by close friends and family members, their wedding pictures oozed love, warmth, and positivity.

After leaving us in awe of their stunning ivory Sabyasachi ensembles for the wedding, the duo struck a vibrant chord with bright outfits in what seemed like a fun-filled Mehendi ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a lot of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a big surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.”

 

“There are days… and then there are days like these,” she added, with a heart and infinity sign.

Alia was seen wearing a gorgeous bright fuchsia pink lehenga set by ace designer Manish Malhotra consisting of a sleeveless blouse and a flowy lehenga, featuring intricate golden work with multicoloured embroidered details. She accessorised the look with a jewel-studded choker and maang tikka. Once again, she opted for a no-makeup makeup look and tied her hair in a half-updo. Don’t miss the white floral bracelets that elevated this fresh look further.

Ranbir complemented Alia in a coral-coloured kurta set from Sabysachi with a matching half-jacket and a wristwatch.

For the wedding, Alia wore a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fina tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil.

 

Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in an embroidered silk sherwani with a matching saafa and an embroidered shawl.

 

