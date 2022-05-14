Alia Bhatt shares new pictures from wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; dazzles in silver Oscar de la Renta dress

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony last month, surrounded by their close friends and family members. The endearing captures from the event oozed love, warmth and positivity, leaving everyone in awe of them.

On their one-month anniversary, Alia took to Instagram to share a few unseen glimpses with Ranbir, from the wedding festivities. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a shimmery silver mini dress from Oscar de la Renta.

The sleeveless sequinned dress featured a deep scoop neckline and ruffled skirt, perfect for a party night! True to Alia’s minimal style, she left her hair down in beach waves and added the finishing touches with dewy nude makeup.

Ranbir, on the other hand, looked absolutely dapper in a black tuxedo, completed with a white shirt and a textured black tie.

For the nuptials, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor had worn a heavily-embroidered ivory sari with fine tilla work and embroidered handwoven tissue veil from Sabyasachi. Ranbir had complemented her in a silk ivory sherwani with a layered pearl neckpiece, matching organza saafa and a shawl.

