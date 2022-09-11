scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

From Alia Bhatt to Shanaya Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (September 5 -September 11)

While some celebs impressed us with their sartorial picks, others disappointed. Check out these looks!

Fashion hits and missesHave a look at what your favourite celebs wore this week (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra )

B-town celebs often make fashionable statements with their designer outfits. Taking the glam quotient a notch higher this week, stars were seen making some striking appearances as they stepped out in the city. However, some of them failed to make a mark.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look!

HIT: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...
Alia Ranbir (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The couple stepped out in traditional attire this week as they promoted their film Brahmastra. While Alia looked gorgeous in a dark green Anarkali kurta with golden gota work, Ranbir wore a white kurta pyjama set with a yellow Nehru jacket.

HIT: Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor’s pick was casual and trendy. Donning a white crop top teamed with white cargo pants and sport shoes of the same colour, the actor topped it up with a denim jacket.

MISS: Malaika Arora

Malaika (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though casual and comfortable, the outfit did not impress us much. But, since the mood dictates how you dress up  for the day, we laud the actor’s easygoing attitude that reflects in her choice of comfy clothes.

HIT: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Acing new-age fashion, the actor made it to the ‘hit’ list. Wearing a cool beige sweatshirt paired with simple denim jeans and a green cap, he gave us chic vibes.

HIT: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When in confusion go for black, just like Radhika. The actor donned a black bralette featuring a plunging neckline and a palazzo of the same colour.

MISS: Ektaa Kapoor

Advertisement
Ekta Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about this week’s fashion gala, we are not sure if the director-producer’s choice of prints and patterns is something that we would like to emulate.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:15:18 pm
Next Story

Why is the Google logo grey?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan
Moosewala murder probe

Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
JEE Advanced 2022

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article
Newsmaker

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Central Vista, Photo gallery, Indian Express, Central Vista project
Revamped Central Vista Avenue reopens to public; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement