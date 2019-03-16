Alia Bhatt pulls off this colour block outfit with style

Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt attended the Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt has never shied away from experimenting with bright hues, or even colour block outfits – and has always managed to ace the look. Recently, at the Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards 2019 in Mumbai, the actor was spotted wearing a playful pink one shoulder top paired with bright coral flared pants from Safiyaa.

The Raazi actor added a pop of bling to her plain outfit with a pair of golden heels. To bring her whole look together she opted for blow-dried hair, dewy make-up and pink lips that matched the palette of her outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt attended the Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt wore a pink one shoulder top paired with bright coral flared pants from Safiyaa(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Here are some other celebrities who were present at the event.

Vicky Kaushal clicked at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rajkummar Rao at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards on Thursday. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Patralekha attended the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards with Rajkummar Rao. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rani Mukerji looked beautiful at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Bappi Lahiri won the award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Harshvardhan Rane at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty at Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

