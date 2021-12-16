Alia Bhatt just started promoting RRR, and we are already hooked on to her outfits

Alia Bhatt, of late, has been acing her traditional attire game, which peaked when she wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga with an infinity blouse.

So we were not surprised when, at the trailer launch of her next movie — S.S. Rajamouli-directed RRR — Alia came clad in a romantic lehenga sari by Sabyasachi, looking timelessly regal in all red. Now, for the trailer launch in Bangalore, she turned heads again.

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was seen in a black and golden Payal Khandwala suit set, complete with a dupatta. The kurta set featured traditional motifs in golden teamed with palazzos with all-over motifs.

She styled the look with statement golden earrings and a ring. Her hair was tied back in a classy ponytail and her makeup was minimal, finished with a small black bindi.

Her upcoming movie RRR, a Telugu-language period action drama is slated for a January 7, 2022 release. We can’t wait to see all her promo looks leading up to the movie.

