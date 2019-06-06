Alia Bhatt promotes sustainable fashion with her ‘Mi Wardrobe Su Wardrobe’ initiative

Continuing with her environment conservation efforts, actor Alia Bhatt has unveiled the third installment of her wardrobe-sharing initiative, ‘Mi Wardrobe Su Wardrobe’ on SaltScout.com. Hinged around World Environment Day, this edition features garments and shoes from fellow actor Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe.

Sharma is an ardent animal-lover herself and has worked tirelessly for the cause of conservation and animal welfare. Her support on MiSu bolsters the eco-movement.

Like the previous wardrobe, this one will be available for sale on SaltScout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales. The proceeds from the same would support animal welfare, a cause close to Sharma’s heart.

Talking about the third instalment of MiSu, Bhatt said, “Production of clothes and shelf life has a skewed ratio which is a heavy burden on the environment. There is a severe lack of awareness and consciousness about the subject. I have already shared two wardrobes and am grateful for Anushka’s support on the initiative. I am encouraging more and more friends to create MiSu wardrobes. It gives them an opportunity to connect with fans while also helping a cause they feel strongly about. And of course, I will continue to do more wardrobes myself.”

MiSu is fashion for a cause, where select products are sold and the proceeds are disbursed to multiple charitable organisations within the country. However, the larger underlying objective is to create genuine awareness on recycling or upcycling garments, so the environment always benefits.

The first and second installments saw Bhatt’s wardrobe on sale at various platforms like the StyleCracker Night Market and SaltScout.com. Proceeds from the sales supported the Liter of Light project and The Corbett Foundation respectively.