Alia Bhatt wows as bridesmaid in this Anita Dongre lehenga at friend’s wedding

Alia Bhatt’s girl gang holds a special place in her life, and she makes sure she doesn’t miss out on having fun with them and also be a part of all important events in their lives. Recently, the Gully Boy actor looked dazzling at her BFF’s wedding – and these stunning pictures are proof.

Wearing a beautiful sky blue and yellow lehenga, Bhatt was all smiles as she posed for the camera. The Anita Dongre outfit was rounded off with a pair of shiny dangle earrings, with her make-up kept minimal as it was a morning event.

Check some of the pictures here.

She was also seen all decked up in a floral print skirt and crop top by Anushree Reddy. Her hair was styled by Amit Thakur in soft curls.

Prior to this, she was busy promoting her latest release with co-actor Ranveer Singh wearing an A-line knee-length white dress by Michael Kors. Even though the dress was plain, without any embellishments, we like how she broke the monotony of her outfit by opting for a pair of bright yellow block heels by Melissa. Hair styled into natural waves and a no make-up look rounded out her look well. We particularly like the oversized reflective glasses she accessorised her outfit with. Actor Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a striped pantsuit that was teamed with a waistcoat and a high neck tee.

Check out the pictures here.