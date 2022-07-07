scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Alia Bhatt is a sight to behold in pink cut-out mini dress; see pics

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared some pictures that she captioned, "How I sipped some koffee this year."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 11:30:33 am
Alia Bhatt wears pink mini cut-out dress for Koffee With Karan season 7. (Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Koffee With Karan, one of the most popular talk shows, recently dropped the trailer of its latest season, giving the audience a glimpse of what is in store.

The season 7 trailer kickstarted with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Ranveer Singh and and Alia Bhatt chatting and laughing with the show host, Karan Johar.

As much as we enjoyed the banter, we could also not take our eyes off the newly wed who looked absolutely stunning in a pink cut-out mini dress.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was seen in a printed dress by Magda Butrym that was teamed with red pencil heels and her massive wedding diamond ring. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared some pictures that she captioned, “How I sipped some koffee this year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

If you wish to add this outfit to your wardrobe, it will cost you a whopping Rs 85, 996. This outfit is called ‘Long sleeve cut-out dress in pink petal print’ on the label’s official website.

ALSO READ |Meet Sini Shetty, the 21-year-old from Karnataka who has been crowned Miss India World 2022

To complete the look, Alia opted for subtle eyeshadow with a hint of mascara, nude lipstick, highlighter and blushed cheeks.

Mesmerised by her look, Karan Johar commented, “Gorg❤️❤️❤️❤️”, whereas the 29-year-old actor’s mother wrote, “Oooh🔥😍❤️”

The actor has worn a creation by the label in the past as well. Take a look below:

Alia Bhatt, Magda Butrym Alia Bhatt wore Magda Butrym, featured on designer’s Instagram. (Magda Butrym/Instagram)

