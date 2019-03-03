Alia Bhatt turns heads in a pink lehenga from Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt is not only a brilliant actor, but also has an impeccable sartorial choice. More often than not, the young actor manages to turn heads whenever she makes an appearance. Recently, Bhatt was seen dazzling in a pastel pink lehenga from the designer Manish Malhotra’s collection.

The pink lehenga that featured floral prints on it was teamed with a shimmery sequinned hot pink blouse and a powder pink dupatta. Accessorising her outfit with heavy statement earrings, the actor looked rather beautiful. Hair curled into waves and a neutral make-up palette rounded out the actor’s look well.

Take a look at her pictures here.

Earlier, the Highway actor was spotted at the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in St Moritz, Switzerland. She looked lovely in a one-shoulder golden ensemble, accessorised with hoop earrings from Carrie Elizabeth. Make-up artist Mira Parmar, who shared a selfie with the actor, rounded off her look with smokey eyes, fresh dewy make-up and a textured messy ponytail.

Prior to this, Bhatt was seen wearing an A-line knee-length white dress by Michael Kors. Even though the dress was plain, without any embellishments, we like how she broke the monotony of her outfit by opting for a pair of bright yellow block heels by Melissa. Hair styled into natural waves and a no make-up look rounded out her look well. We particularly like the oversized reflective glasses she accessorised her outfit with.

What do you think of her latest look?