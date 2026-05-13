Alia Bhatt’s pink coral glam at Cannes 2026 opening night breaks the internet: ‘That’s our Indian interpretation of Barbie!’

Alia Bhatt was a vision in pink as she walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of Cannes International Film Festival last night. Styled by Rhea and Sanya Kapoor, the Raazi actor slipped into a blush pink custom Tamara Ralph haute couture cut out gown, paired with a flowy dupatta — giving some serious Scandinavian scarf energy.

A Western trend that took over the internet back in 2024, it had sparked criticism on social media for looking suspiciously similar to the South Asian dupatta, without giving India its due credit.

Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya called Bhatt’s look a “revolution”, reiterating how we are bringing the dupatta back on Indians on the biggest global red-carpets. “We are reclaiming our heritage and wearing it on our necks, like why should the colonisers have all the fun?? And this lewk is just the start, if I say so myself! 🫦💅” they shared in the caption of their latest Instagram post.