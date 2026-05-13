Alia Bhatt’s pink coral glam at Cannes 2026 opening night breaks the internet: ‘That’s our Indian interpretation of Barbie!’

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Alia Bhatt was a vision in pink as she walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of Cannes International Film Festival last night. Styled by Rhea and Sanya Kapoor, the Raazi actor slipped into a blush pink custom Tamara Ralph haute couture cut out gown, paired with a flowy dupatta — giving some serious Scandinavian scarf energy.
A Western trend that took over the internet back in 2024, it had sparked criticism on social media for looking suspiciously similar to the South Asian dupatta, without giving India its due credit.
Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya called Bhatt’s look a “revolution”, reiterating how we are bringing the dupatta back on Indians on the biggest global red-carpets. “We are reclaiming our heritage and wearing it on our necks, like why should the colonisers have all the fun?? And this lewk is just the start, if I say so myself! 🫦💅” they shared in the caption of their latest Instagram post.
However, the highlight of Alia Bhatt’s red carpet glam was a stunning custom necklace featuring “an extraordinary composition of 168.27 carats of rare pink coral”, specially selected to complement the final look with elegance, softness, and individuality. A remarkable 5.53 carat Golconda-type 2A diamond rests at the centre, pure and exceptionally rare. Square and asscher cut diamond earrings from Chopard added a touch of Art Deco sparkle to her ensemble.
Unlike her much talked about debut last year, netizens loved both of Bhatt’s appearances this time — talking about how she managed to keep it minimally chic and elegant on the red carpet, very true to her personal style. From “stunning” to “couldn’t BREATHHHH💕” to “That’s our Indian interpretation of Barbie!” the comment section of her social media post is filled with appreciation and admiration.
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For her first appearance earlier last evening, Bhatt served soft princess-core in a dreamy hand-painted, sculpted, fitted bodice and voluminous skirt. The sea foam green couture creation by Yash Patil featured a corseted bodice and a billowy skirt layered in ombré-dyed silk organza and tulle.
Artist Basuri Chokshi hand-painted the dress in an ode to the enchanting French Riviera. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Bhatt’s romantic and whimsical look was brought to life with side-swept hair pulled into a loose bun, and soft hints of pink on her cheeks and lips, inspired by the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s. Yellow diamonds from Chopard and Manolo Blahnik mules completed her vision.