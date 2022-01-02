From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Fashion hits and misses (Dec 27-Jan 2)

After serving us some uber stylish and chic looks the entire year, our favourite Bollywood celebrities made sure they bid the year goodbye in style too. In the last week of 2021, B-town celebs were were spotted out and about in the city, making a statement with their fashion choices. Let’s take a look at whose ensemble did and did not hit the mark this week.

Janhvi Kapoor

She was spotted outside the gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted outside the gym. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym post a workout session, dressed in a light coloured kurta and bright pink palazzos. Her hair was left open and she rounded off the look with juttis.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor kept it casual yet chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Khushi Kapoor kept it casual yet chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside her pilates class, looking casual and chic. She was dressed in an oversized light blue shirt and boot-cut denim jeans, styled with fur slides, tied hair and a black mask.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry makes a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry makes a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Sophie Choudry’s light pink gown with embellishments and rhinestones, designed by Bhawna Rao, perfectly paired with statement jewellery and bold, smokey-eye makeup was one of the best looks this week. The actor looked absolutely stunning!

Nora Fatehi

Nora posed for the paps. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora posed for the paps. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Nora Fatehi went out and about in the city wearing a lime yellow ethnic kurta with white palazzo pants. She kept it casual and elegant, completing her look with juttis and sleek straight hair.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha keeping it simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nushrratt Bharuccha keeping it simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted wearing a casual white tank top teamed with mint green pants. The black sunglasses and flats completed this off-duty look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted leaving a restaurant. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted leaving a restaurant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Alia Bhatt left everyone impressed with her black tube jumpsuit that she accessorised with a black tote bag. She left her wavy hair open and kept it minimal with makeup and accessories.

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Kaushal was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Sunny Kaushal was spotted wearing a tie-dye, grey coloured tee over blue denim jeans. He wore a white cap and white athletic shoes to complete his assemble.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh keeping it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sharvari Wagh keeping it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT– Sharvari Wagh was spotted wearing a casual yet smart outfit. She wore a plain black top with beige cargo pants and a matching black belt. She completed her outfit with a black sling bag, a pair of black sunglasses and sneakers.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh fails to impress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh fails to impress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS– Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving for a family Christmas dinner, wearing a semi-formal ensemble. Over a white shirt and black trousers, he wore a maroon velvet blazer with a green hat and sunglasses. The outfit was ill-coordinated, leaving us disappointed.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!