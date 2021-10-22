We just can’t get enough of Alia Bhatt’s blue-on-blue airport look; see pics

October 22, 2021 12:30:30 pm
Looks like monotone is the new fashion trend on the block. Earlier, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan acing the pink-on-pink look, and now it is Alia Bhatt, who was recently spotted looking radiant in a blue sleeveless top styled with matching faux leather pants with a slit.
The look was comfortable and extremely chic, and she completed it with a messy knot. She accessorised it with a Christian Dior bag and a pair of hoop. Take a look at some pictures below.
Prior to her, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen looking like a vision as she stepped out in a hot pink top that was paired with high waisted pants in a lighter shade. The look was completed with white strappy heels and hair styled neatly.
Having said that, faux leather is clearly B-Town’s preferred choice when it comes to airport fashion. Deepika Padukone too was seen nailing airport fashion look as she stepped out in a white knotted shirt and tan faux leather pants.
What do you think of her look?
