Friday, October 22, 2021
We just can’t get enough of Alia Bhatt’s blue-on-blue airport look; see pics

The look was comfortable and extremely chic as she completed it with her hair tied in a messy knot.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 22, 2021 12:30:30 pm
Alia Bhatt, fashionAlia Bhatt continues to impress everyone with her fashion choices. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Looks like monotone is the new fashion trend on the block. Earlier, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan acing the pink-on-pink look, and now it is Alia Bhatt, who was recently spotted looking radiant in a blue sleeveless top styled with matching faux leather pants with a slit.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone just won the airport fashion game with her latest look

The look was comfortable and extremely chic, and she completed it with a messy knot. She accessorised it with a Christian Dior bag and a pair of hoop. Take a look at some pictures below.

Alia Bhatt at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt looked striking. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She made heads turn and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to her, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen looking like a vision as she stepped out in a hot pink top that was paired with high waisted pants in a lighter shade. The look was completed with white strappy heels and hair styled neatly.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Having said that, faux leather is clearly B-Town’s preferred choice when it comes to airport fashion. Deepika Padukone too was seen nailing airport fashion look as she stepped out in a white knotted shirt and tan faux leather pants.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone cut an impressive picture at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her look?

