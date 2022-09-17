Alia Bhatt is stepping up her maternity style, one look at a time

Alia Bhatt has had a memorable year so far – personally and professionally. The actor, who is basking in the glow of her pregnancy, and the success of Brahmastra, is making sure she does everything with her unmatchable style. As such, the mom-to-be is serving impeccable maternity fashion goals with ensembles that are not just comfy but also equally chic.

Take her latest all-black look, for example, where she can be seen wearing an oversized black shirt with a pair of straight matching silk trousers. With her hair styled in a neat bun, she completed the look with gold hoop earrings and transparent heels.

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In yet another relaxed look, Alia opted for a yellow oversized shirt with a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans. Leaving her wavy hair open, the actor styled the look with hoop earrings, transparent heels and minimal makeup.

She looked lovely here! (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looked lovely here! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What better than an easy-breezy flowy dress during pregnancy? The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was seen acing this soft pink midi dress featuring a plunging neckline and balloon sleeves. A pair of comfy black slides and her signature hoop earrings rounded off this chic look.

She wore a pink midi dress (Source: Varinder Chawla) She wore a pink midi dress (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Alia had worn a ribbed orangish-red bodycon dress with a front slit and a plunging neckline. The stunning ensemble was paired with gold hoop earrings, strappy heels, and glowy makeup.

Who said you can’t ace business-chic looks during pregnancy? The actor was also seen wearing a white tank top with a lilac blazer and blue denim jeans.

Looking lovely as ever, she also donned a red and orange frock dress with flowy sleeves and a V-neckline.

