Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt thoroughly impresses with her chic maternity style

Alia Bhatt style has always been impressive. Not only does the actor experiment with her outfits — whether traditional or western — but also carries them off with utmost ease and elegance. So, as soon as she announced her pregnancy, we knew that she will pave the way for many new trends in maternity style.
And we were absolutely right! Currently promoting her upcoming film, Darlings, the actor has been impressing us with her looks and how!
Most recently, Alia was seen in a pair of distressed blue jeans that she styled with a basic white shirt. Keeping it classy, she added an element of bling with golden hoops and rings, and tied her hair in a messy bun. Subtle makeup, a pair of white heels, and her pregnancy glow added the perfect finishing touches.
Prior to this, Alia exuded major ‘boss-lady’ vibes in a lemon yellow power suit styled with a black V-neck top. Her no-makeup look and perfectly blow-dried hair complemented her outfit beautifully.
Alia also channeled flower power in a floral printed kurta styled with matching scalloped pants and organza silk dupatta. In keeping with the the vibe of the look, she opted for simple black block heels and silver earrings to round off the ethnic look. Her adorable smile was hard to miss.
At the trailer launch of Darlings, Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow halter neck mini dress by Valentino. Serving lessons in colour blocking, she styled the dress with fuchsia printed block heels.
We happen to adore all her looks, what about you?
