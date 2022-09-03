Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt aces pink gharara set with ‘baby on board’ written on her back; see pics

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming release, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva with actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside, she is leaving us in awe of her chic maternity style, every time she steps out. This time, the actor raised the bar as she arrived in Hyderabad for promotions, owning her pregnancy not only on her glowing face but on her attire, too.

Impressing us all, Alia donned a customised pink traditional gharara set from the ‘Love Collection gharara by Abu Sandeep’s Gulabo’. The vibrant ensemble, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, looked beautiful and comfortable. However, it was the words, “Baby on board” written on the back of her Kurti that stole all the limelight.

The ensemble also featured silver piping on the dupatta, golden and silver gota work on the kurta and gharara, and, interestingly, the word ‘love’ embellished in golden colour all over the gharara.

The special gota work on the ensemble represents a “joyous celebration of this very special time in their lives,” according to the designers. Styled by Anaita Adajania, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star rounded up the look with statement earrings and a small black bindi. Letting her wavy hair open, Alia opted for minimal makeup, letting her pregnancy glow do all the wonders.

In another picture, Bhatt was seen posing with Ranbir as the couple struck some endearing poses. Keeping it cool and casual, the latter looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

From donning oversized t-shirts to wrap-around dresses, the 29-year-old is redefining maternity fashion and how! A few days back, she took to Instagram to share another picture in which she wore a red wrap-around dress featuring polka dots and bell sleeves. She accessorised the look with gold hoops and subtle makeup.

Prior to this, Alia flaunted her baby bump in a rose pink ruffled fuchsia top from Gucci which she teamed with a black waistcoat and pants.

Earlier, the actor donned a brown wrap-around dress and ditched all the accessories, keeping the look minimal. “All set to see deva deva with the press … and my little darling,” she captioned the post.

While promoting her debut production film, Darlings, Bhatt was seen in a pair of distressed blue jeans that she styled with a basic white shirt. Keeping it classy, she accessorised the look with gold hoops and rings. Subtle makeup and a pair of white heels rounded off the look.

