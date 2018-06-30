Alia Bhatt keeps her ethnic game on point in a gorgeous lilac ensemble; see pics

Alia Bhatt looks splendid in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Alia Bhatt looks splendid in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to ethnic wear, Alia Bhatt has mostly managed to keep her fashion game top notch. Right from the gorgeous chartreuse coloured lehenga that she wore during Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding to her neon yellow and teal coloured lehenga-choli at her best friend’s roka, the Udta Punjab has left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more.

Bhatt, who is known for her brighter colour choices, picked a lilac coloured ethnic gown from Manish Malhotra’s collections. The heavily embellished ensemble was styled with a semi-sheer dupatta. Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya, who curated the look, accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold jhumkas from Satyani Fine Jewels.

Make-up artist Puneet B Saini went for a dewy sheen with light smokey eyes and nude pink lips while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair in a textured wavy manner.

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Bhatt was spotted attending Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement bash wearing a dual toned sari from Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous ensemble featured two different shades of pink with gold embroidery on the hemline. Stylist Ami Patel teamed it with a matching cut-shoulder, blouse and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings.

For the make-up, Bhatt went for a dewy sheen with thickly-lined eyes and red lips while her hair was styled in a neat updo with a gajra tied to it. We think she looked gorgeous as ever.

