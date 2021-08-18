scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Alia Bhatt makes a fashion statement even with her off-duty looks; see pics

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, rarely disappoints with her fashion game. Not only her glamorous red carpet looks, Alia's casual off-duty fashion is equally impressive

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 4:40:20 pm
Alia Bhatt, fashionAlia Bhatt continues to impress everyone with her casual fashion choices. (Source: file photo)

Alia Bhatt is not only known for her immensely powerful on-screen performances. She is also equally admired for her always on-point sartorial choices. As such, the actor who enjoys a massive fan following rarely disappoints with her fashion game. But we are not talking about just her red carpet appearances, the Highway actor’s off-duty looks are also equally chic.

Recently, Alia was seen wearing a gorgeous teal coloured kaftan-style printed top from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection. Keeping the look casual and stylish, she teamed it with a pair of brown paper bag shorts and a grey bralette. A pair of matching earrings, nude makeup and wavy hair completed the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

In another instance, the 28-year-old styled a printed white and orange top with a pair of denim shorts. Keeping it extremely simple and comfortable, she opted for a pair of white sneakers and hoop earrings to complete the look. Once again, she left her open in soft waves and wore barely-there makeup.

Alia Bhatt, fashion Alia Bhatt sported a casual look as she got papped in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia was recently spotted at Versova Jetty adorning a classic and effortless look. She wore a sleeveless white crop top and teamed it with a pair of blue ripped denim jeans. The actor kept her look chic and stylish with a sleek high ponytail and white sneakers from the brand Melissa. She rounded off the look with golden hoop earrings and a black backpack.

Alia Bhatt, fashion Alia Bhatt made a stylish and chic appearance in this look. (Source: PR handout)

What do you think about Alia Bhatt’s casual looks?

