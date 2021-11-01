scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Alia Bhatt looks refreshing in electric blue jacket on magazine cover; see pics

From a double-breasted jacket to a bustier, Alia Bhatt pulled off a range of looks with panache

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 1, 2021 10:50:27 am
alia bhattAlia Bhatt is giving us fashion goals. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has featured on the cover of a magazine’s latest issue, looking stunning as ever.

The 28-year-old featured on the cover of Elle India’s October issue in an electric blue silk duchesse peak lapel double-breasted jacket from Gucci.

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Keeping the look elegant, the outfit was accessorised with Bulgari jewellery. Alia wore a beautiful Serpenti necklace in white gold, Serpenti Viper bracelet and a ring in white gold.

The look was styled by Aliza Fatma.

Alia sported subtle makeup, done by Puneet B Saini. Her hair was tied in a low messy ponytail with middle parting.

In yet another refreshing look, she teamed an embellished bustier with a long-sleeved knitted top and shiny calf-length black pants, all from Gucci. The look was accessorised with a rose gold pendant necklace, earrings, ring and a bracelet from Bulgari.

 

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

The actor also looked ethereal in a fern-ruched organza dress from Ralph Lauren, with a rhinestone studded mesh top from H&M. The look was completed with gold stone earrings from Amrapali Jewels, rings and Bulgari bracelets.

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Which look do you like the most?

