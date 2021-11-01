Alia Bhatt looks refreshing in electric blue jacket on magazine cover; see pics

November 1, 2021 10:50:27 am
Alia Bhatt has featured on the cover of a magazine’s latest issue, looking stunning as ever.
The 28-year-old featured on the cover of Elle India’s October issue in an electric blue silk duchesse peak lapel double-breasted jacket from Gucci.
Keeping the look elegant, the outfit was accessorised with Bulgari jewellery. Alia wore a beautiful Serpenti necklace in white gold, Serpenti Viper bracelet and a ring in white gold.
The look was styled by Aliza Fatma.
Alia sported subtle makeup, done by Puneet B Saini. Her hair was tied in a low messy ponytail with middle parting.
In yet another refreshing look, she teamed an embellished bustier with a long-sleeved knitted top and shiny calf-length black pants, all from Gucci. The look was accessorised with a rose gold pendant necklace, earrings, ring and a bracelet from Bulgari.
The actor also looked ethereal in a fern-ruched organza dress from Ralph Lauren, with a rhinestone studded mesh top from H&M. The look was completed with gold stone earrings from Amrapali Jewels, rings and Bulgari bracelets.
Which look do you like the most?
