Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha sizzle in red on the cover of this magazine

When it comes to Bollywood stars, you can trust them to floor you with their sartorial picks time and again. Proving this, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha were spotted striking a confident pose on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s latest edition and needless to say, they stole the show and how.

Dressed in designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil’s Recruit couture, Sonakshi Sinha looked lovely in a strapless red dress. She went with bold maroon lips and accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings.

For another shoot for the same magazine, Sinha impressed us in a beige coloured dress with ruffle detailing on it. While carrying too many frills can be a risky affair, we liked how she styled her attire and carried the outfit with utmost elegance. She paired her attire with bold lips and looked stunning as ever.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen turning heads in a high neck, sleeveless printed red dress from Shantanu and Nikhil and it was difficult to look away from her. Hair tied into a bun and earrings and a watch went very well with her look.

Dixit was also seen in a maroon dress featuring exaggerated sleeves. Sharing her picture on Instagram, Harper’s Bazaar captioned it saying, “@madhuridixitnene has redefined what it means to be a super star. At our shoot her innate charisma and gentle exuberance made us fall in love with her. All over again.”

Bhatt, on the other hand, looked lovely in striking red separates from Shantanu and Nikhil. Bold lips and hair curled into waves rounded out the actor’s look. We like how she went with a white watch and statement diamond earrings to define her look.

Alia Bhatt was also seen sporting a grey and white gown from the designer Alpana Neeraj. She accessorised her look with shoes from Christian Louboutin, earrings and rings from Anjali Bhimrajka, and a watch from Roger Dubuis. We like how make-up artist Anil Chinnappa kept her look elegant and bold, yet simple.

The actors were also seen looking gorgeous in black for the shoot.

What do you think about their looks?