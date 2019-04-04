Alia Bhatt looks resplendent in off-white anarkali as she steps out with family to attend ‘No Father in Kashmir’ screening

Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt was seen supporting her mother at a special screening of her film 'No Fathers in Kashmir'. For the night she opted for an off white and gold anarkali suit, and looked gorgeous.

No Fathers in Kashmir screening photos, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt
The event was attended by Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan. (Source: APH Images)

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film Kalank, and it looks like the actor has been keeping up with the theme of the film as she has been spotted in ethnic wear these days. Recently, she was seen supporting her mother, Soni Razdan, at a special screening of her film No Fathers in Kashmir. For the night, the actor opted for an off white and gold anarkali suit from the House of Masaba.

The attire, which was teamed with a matching dupatta, had a quirky cold shoulder net detailing. She rounded off her look with a pair of jhumkis, a pop of pink on the lips and hair tied in a neat bun.

Check some of the pictures here.

No Fathers in Kashmir screening photos, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt
Alia Bhatt at the screening of No Fathers in Kashmir. (Source: APH Images)
No Fathers in Kashmir screening photos, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt
Alia Bhatt with sister Pooja Bhatt at the screening in Mumbai. (Source: APH Images)
No Fathers in Kashmir screening photos, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt
Alia Bhatt with mother Soni Razdan at the screening of No Fathers in Kashmir. (Source: APH Images)

The Raazi actor also shared pictures wearing a gorgeous Banarasi suit from Ekaya. The royal red outfit was teamed with a matching printed dupatta and heritage judau earrings from Raniwala 1881. Hairstylist Priyanka Borkar tied her hair in a neat centre-parted ponytail. The small bindi added wonders to the ethnic look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, for the trailer launch of her movie, she looked lovely in a bright purple and cream anarkali suit with gold embellishments by designer Anamika Khanna. She kept her make-up minimal, and completed her look with a pair of jhumka-style earrings from Nora Jewels.

alia bhatt at kalank trailer launch in mumbai
At the event, Alia Bhatt said the film is about human relationships and its dynamics. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
kalank with varun dhawan and alia bhatt
The event was hosted by Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who informed the audience that producer Karan Johar is travelling to Singapore to unveil his Madame Tussauds wax statue. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

For the event, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a deep maroon anarkali by designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. She styled it with a pair of silver earrings and a black bindi. The actor, who kept her hair open, carried off the look really well.

Sonakshi Sinha at Kalank trailer launch in Mumbai. (Source: APH Images)

