Monday, June 14, 2021
Alia Bhatt keeps it bright in printed maxi dress; see pics

The actor kept it simple yet supremely stylish; what do you think?

June 14, 2021 11:40:10 am
What do you think about her latest look?

With things gradually returning to normal, people have started resuming work while maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour. As such, Alia Bhatt was also recently spotted outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The Kalank actor was seen in a bright flowy dress with statement sleeves. With mask intact, she let her hair untied as waved at the shutterbugs.

The pink and purple maxi dress looked lovely on her and it was plain heartening to see her after so long.

She was seen outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.
Earlier, Katrina Kaif too was spotted outside director Zoya Akhtar’s house. Unlike Alia, Katrina opted for a white midi dress, giving us major summer fashion goals.

We like how she kept it comfortable and breezy.

The outfit was paired with denim sneakers.

However, while Alia was not spotted in public, the actor kept in touch with her fans through social media. Take a look at her posts below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

With her films releasing soon, we cannot wait to see what all she has in store in terms of fashion. What is most impressive is how her style has evolved in the past years.

