Alia Bhatt’s lehenga is every bridesmaid’s dream outfit

Last night, Alia Bhatt turned bridesmaid for her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s sister Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony, and made a memorable style statement while at it. For the special occasion, Bhatt wore two colourful, contemporary lehengas with just the right touch of traditional elegance, dressed as much to stun as to dance the night away.

The Highway star stunned in a bright neon embroidered lehenga with an ornate, billowy skirt and a sexy cutaway, backless blouse by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised with stunning danglers and a bindi, while keeping the makeup minimal and clean with rosy cheeks and a touch of highlighter. Her outfit is an example of contemporary traditional wear by ace designers.

Bhatt arrived with Akansha Ranjan, who was dressed in a bright blue lehenga. She was one of the best dressed guests in what was a star-studded affair. The actor danced the night away with Akansha Ranjan. Also in attendance were Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, Masaba Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D’Souza, Ravenaa Tandon, Bhagyashree, among others.

Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and in Gangubai Kathiawali by Sanjay Leela Bhansala.

