scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Top news

Alia Bhatt launches sustainable kidswear made of natural fabrics, plastic-free buttons

Each garment comes with a seed ball that takes kids and parents back to nature

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 26, 2020 8:00:07 pm
alia bhatt, kidswearAlia Bhatt took to social media to announce the launch of her clothing line for children. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has turned entrepreneur by launching a children’s clothing line Ed-a-Mamma. The actor took to social media to introduce her fans to the brand.

Ed-a-Mamma offers clothes for kids between ages two to 14 years old, and are made from biodegradable, natural fabrics. “And each garment comes with a seed ball that takes kids (and parents) back to nature,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Besides, the tags on the clothes can double up as bookmarks, Alia mentioned. “The buttons are not made of plastic. Even leftover fabric is transformed into hair ties and potlis,” she further wrote.

Alia also talked about how the clothing line started at her own home. “Till we grew to a point where we had to get an office. And a warehouse. And so on. We launched on firstcry.com in October and people loved our story (thank you for giving us such a warm, overwhelming welcome),” she mentioned.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read| Masaba Gupta: Sustainable fashion needs time, effort and money

Apart from adding new stores, Alia also plans to launch a series of children’s books, a series on TV, and toys. “Our first offering is a range of thoughtfully designed playwear for children. Ed-a-Mamma will also be a series of books and so much more. All designed to help us put our planet first and build a conscious generation, one product at a time,” read Alia’s note on the clothing line’s website.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, sophie choudhry, sonakshi sinha, varun dhawan, maldives, indian express, indian express news
From Disha Patani to Tara Sutaria: A look at celeb pics from Maldives

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement