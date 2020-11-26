Alia Bhatt launches sustainable kidswear made of natural fabrics, plastic-free buttons

Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce the launch of her clothing line for children. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has turned entrepreneur by launching a children’s clothing line Ed-a-Mamma. The actor took to social media to introduce her fans to the brand.

Ed-a-Mamma offers clothes for kids between ages two to 14 years old, and are made from biodegradable, natural fabrics. “And each garment comes with a seed ball that takes kids (and parents) back to nature,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Besides, the tags on the clothes can double up as bookmarks, Alia mentioned. “The buttons are not made of plastic. Even leftover fabric is transformed into hair ties and potlis,” she further wrote.

Alia also talked about how the clothing line started at her own home. “Till we grew to a point where we had to get an office. And a warehouse. And so on. We launched on firstcry.com in October and people loved our story (thank you for giving us such a warm, overwhelming welcome),” she mentioned.

Read| Masaba Gupta: Sustainable fashion needs time, effort and money

Apart from adding new stores, Alia also plans to launch a series of children’s books, a series on TV, and toys. “Our first offering is a range of thoughtfully designed playwear for children. Ed-a-Mamma will also be a series of books and so much more. All designed to help us put our planet first and build a conscious generation, one product at a time,” read Alia’s note on the clothing line’s website.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd