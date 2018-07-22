Follow Us:
Sunday, July 22, 2018

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing on the cover of a luxury lifestyle magazine

Styled by Archana Walavalkar, Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing an off-shoulder satin lavender top with trumpet sleeves. The look was rounded out with side-parted hair and minimal make-up. She was gracing the cover of a lifestyle magazine.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 22, 2018 5:00:21 pm
alia bhatt, alia bhatt ethnic wear, alia bhatt magazine cover, alia bhatt latest photo, alia bhatt instagram, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt is making some very clever sartorial choices. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Alia Bhatt has managed to impress us not only with her acting chops but also with her clever sartorial choices. And while the Raazi actor has aced the ethnic game several times in the past, she seldom disappoints even in contemporary wear. Her recent appearance on the cover of a luxury lifestyle magazine, Bold Outline serves as a great example of the same.

Styled by Archana Walavalkar, the actor was spotted wearing an off-shoulder satin lavender top with trumpet sleeves. The look was rounded out with side-parted hair and minimal make-up.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt looks like a ray of sunshine in Anita Dongre kurta-pants and long jacket

The actor was recently spotted donning an ivory, floral embroidered kurta-pant ensemble from Anita Dongre.  The outfit was further teamed with a yellow, sleeveless, embroidered ethnic jacket that added a  vibrant touch to the entire look. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with a pair of statement earrings and sandals. The look was completed with wind-swept hair and minimal make-up.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt looks like a ray of sunshine in Anita Dongre kurta-pants and long jacket

Previously, at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s grand engagement ceremony, the actor was spotted wearing a golden embellished lehenga set by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was teamed up with a pair of statement jhumkas. The actor had simply nailed the look.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Best and worst-dressed at the soirée

Alia Bhatt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: File Photo)

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement