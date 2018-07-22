Alia Bhatt looks ravishing on the cover of a luxury lifestyle magazine

Alia Bhatt is making some very clever sartorial choices. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt is making some very clever sartorial choices. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt has managed to impress us not only with her acting chops but also with her clever sartorial choices. And while the Raazi actor has aced the ethnic game several times in the past, she seldom disappoints even in contemporary wear. Her recent appearance on the cover of a luxury lifestyle magazine, Bold Outline serves as a great example of the same.

Styled by Archana Walavalkar, the actor was spotted wearing an off-shoulder satin lavender top with trumpet sleeves. The look was rounded out with side-parted hair and minimal make-up.

The actor was recently spotted donning an ivory, floral embroidered kurta-pant ensemble from Anita Dongre. The outfit was further teamed with a yellow, sleeveless, embroidered ethnic jacket that added a vibrant touch to the entire look. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with a pair of statement earrings and sandals. The look was completed with wind-swept hair and minimal make-up.

Previously, at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s grand engagement ceremony, the actor was spotted wearing a golden embellished lehenga set by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was teamed up with a pair of statement jhumkas. The actor had simply nailed the look.

Alia Bhatt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: File Photo)

