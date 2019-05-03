Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif give summer fashion goals in these outfits

Summer is at its peak, and most celebrities have been braving the sweltering heat in lovely printed dresses giving us major summer fashion goals. From bright pinks to pristine white, they have been spotted in all colours and looking lovely each time they step out. We tracked down a few leading ladies of Bollywood only to find out what their summer wardrobe is all about.

Recently, Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport in a dress featuring a bright pink t-shirt layered from inside, from Purple Paisley. The quirky knee-length dress, which looks like a denim dungaree dress from the front, was teamed with a pair of white Adidas sneakers. The actor, who kept her look simple, slayed the casual chic look.

Oversized dresses too are a common pick among celebrities during the summer months, and we noticed Alia Bhatt in a lovely beige-coloured flowy short dress. Needless to say, the Raazi actor looked lovely even though she wore no trace of make-up and kept her undone hair lose.

Katrina Kaif, who is hardly seen papped, was spotted wearing a stunning deep blue floral dress which accentuated her perfectly toned body. The deep neckline, which featured a strappy detail, gave her look a peppy vibe. Like Sanon, she too wore the dress with a pair of comfy white shoes.

What do you think about their summer look?