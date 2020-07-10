Alia Bhatt knows how to effortlessly ace prints; here’s proof

Which is your favourite look? (Photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look? (Photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt likes to experiment not only with her films, but also her fashion choices. Which is why, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she loves to wear different colours, styles, silhouettes and even prints. So if you are looking for ways to ace prints, look no further. The Highway actor has some trick up her sleeves, which we are sure you will love.

Take a look below:

READ| Beat the heat in cotton salwar kameez; celebs lead the way

Alia looked gorgeous in a blue floor-length Anarkali set featuring small white motifs. We like how the outfit was minimally styled to avoid any clashes with the print. That is the key to wearing prints, they need to be styled carefully — less is always more!

She stole the show in this floral printed satin dress featuring balloon sleeves. She styled it with a matching pair of yellow strappy heels, which gave it an edgy look. If you have a similar dress, you can also opt for a stack of matching bangles to pack a punch.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia looked pretty in a black crop top teamed with bright red flared pants and an oversized printed blazer. Another trick to acing prints is to team them with a matching block coloured clothing. Alia does the same here and the result is marvelous!

Alia loves wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits, and manages to turn heads every time she steps out in them. It was no different when she stepped out in this off-shoulder paisley print dress. Did you know that the paisley print originated in Persia? Today, it is found on crop tops, bandanas and even scarfs.

If you are someone who likes to keep it bright, this look is for your. We like how Alia keeps it simple yet classy with a pair of similar toned fuchsia pointy-toe heeled pumps.

What do you think about her looks?

