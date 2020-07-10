scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19

Alia Bhatt knows how to effortlessly ace prints; here’s proof

From paisley print to contempory motifs, Alia Bhatt can pull off any print with oodles of style. Check out some of her pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2020 12:30:47 pm
Which is your favourite look? (Photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt likes to experiment not only with her films, but also her fashion choices. Which is why, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she loves to wear different colours, styles, silhouettes and even prints. So if you are looking for ways to ace prints, look no further. The Highway actor has some trick up her sleeves, which we are sure you will love.

Take a look below:

READ| Beat the heat in cotton salwar kameez; celebs lead the way

View this post on Instagram

Love for Raazi got me all ☺️💫🙏🤞

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia looked gorgeous in a blue floor-length Anarkali set featuring small white motifs. We like how the outfit was minimally styled to avoid any clashes with the print. That is the key to wearing prints, they need to be styled carefully — less is always more!

View this post on Instagram

👗

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

She stole the show in this floral printed satin dress featuring balloon sleeves. She styled it with a matching pair of yellow strappy heels, which gave it an edgy look. If you have a similar dress, you can also opt for a stack of matching bangles to pack a punch.

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia looked pretty in a black crop top teamed with bright red flared pants and an oversized printed blazer. Another trick to acing prints is to team them with a matching block coloured clothing. Alia does the same here and the result is marvelous!

View this post on Instagram

Sabyasachi 💚

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia loves wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits, and manages to turn heads every time she steps out in them. It was no different when she stepped out in this off-shoulder paisley print dress. Did you know that the paisley print originated in Persia? Today, it is found on crop tops, bandanas and even scarfs.

View this post on Instagram

One pink day.. 🌸

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

If you are someone who likes to keep it bright, this look is for your. We like how Alia keeps it simple yet classy with a pair of similar toned fuchsia pointy-toe heeled pumps.

What do you think about her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: Saif Ali Khan’s most stylish moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 10: Latest News

Advertisement