Alia Bhatt or Kiara Advani: Who wore the tie front top better?

Who wore the top better? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Who wore the top better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

From runway to the street — neon is here to stay. It’s the easiest way to stand out and make a bright and colourful statement. Which is why, it is not surprising that many celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have jumped on the neon bandwagon. So why should Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt stay behind? Recently, we spotted the two actors acing the trend in two different hues.

Kiara was seen at a party with the cast of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 wearing a bright pink tie-up top that she paired with white pants. The casual vibe of the look was admirable. We like how she kept it fuss-free and teamed the outfit with nude stilettos and a sling bag. She kept her makeup basic, and opted for open hair.

Take a look at the pictures below.

We like how the Kabir Singh actor kept it fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how the Kabir Singh actor kept it fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani aced the casual look with this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani aced the casual look with this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was spotted at a party with the cast of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted at a party with the cast of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Ditch the dress for these alternatives at your next party

Alia, on the other hand, was seen in a neon green sleeveless top that had a knot detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, we only one word to define her look: cute. She pulled her look together with a pair of denims and a white denim jacket from Only India. Take a look below.

What do you think about their looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd