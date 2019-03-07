Alia Bhatt keeps it simple yet stylish in a white jacquard jumpsuit

Toggle Menu
The Gully Boy actor was spotted at the fourth edition of Outlook Business awards in Mumbai last night, and needless to say, she looked gorgeous.

Alia Bhatt, who impressed with her performance in Gully Boy, has some amazing releases lined up this year. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The year started on a high note for Alia Bhatt, whose latest release Gully Boy was roaring success at the box office. The actor, who has some interesting releases lined up, was spotted at the fourth edition of Outlook Business awards in Mumbai last night, and needless to say, she looked stunning.

Bhatt wore a striking white jacquard jumpsuit by Johanna Ortiz. The outfit, which had golden prints on it, was paired with a pair of peach statement tasseled earrings by Deepa Gurnani. While the plunging neckline gave a sultry spin to the outfit, the belted detail highlighted her petite frame. The Raazi actor opted for nude lips, shimmery eye shadow, matching heels, and kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

Prior to this, she was spotted at the Kumbh Mela with actor Ranbir Kapoor while promoting their upcoming release Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji also accompanied them at the event where 150 drones launched the unique logo of the film.

Styled by Ami Patel, Bhatt looked gorgeous in a summer forest anarkali from designer Anushree Reddy. The look was accessorised with earrings from Curio Cottage. Dewy make-up and tousled hair completed the look.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji unveil Brahmastra logo at Kumbh Mela

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked lovely together. (Source: APH Image)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Kumbh Mela. (Source: APH Image)
Alia Bhatt was styled by Ami Patel. (Source: APH Image)
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper. (Source: APH Image)

Kapoor, on the other hand, was spotted in a striped blue kurta and trousers. The look was paired with a jacket and was completed with a pair of shades.

